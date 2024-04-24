Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,292 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

