7,118 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $182.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

