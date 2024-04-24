Larson Financial Group LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

