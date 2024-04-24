Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

