Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNP opened at $236.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

