PDS Planning Inc Has $287,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,378,000 after acquiring an additional 481,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,207,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,548,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $69.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

