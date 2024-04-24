Jennison Associates LLC Has $53.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,622 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Lamb Weston worth $53,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

