Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 239,955 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 478,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,124,000 after purchasing an additional 235,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 105,464 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BURL opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.78 and its 200 day moving average is $181.00.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

