Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

