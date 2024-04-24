Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,032 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 526.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

