BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8 %

BWA opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

