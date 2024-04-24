Duality Advisers LP Invests $964,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

