RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 99,936 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

