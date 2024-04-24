RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,097 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

