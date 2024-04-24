Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
DNP Select Income Fund Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Duolingo Speaks the Language of Growth for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.