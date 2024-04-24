Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 2,441,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,392,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

