17,177 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

