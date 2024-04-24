Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATO opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

