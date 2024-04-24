Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,979 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 83,290 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

