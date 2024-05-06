Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PINC opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Premier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

