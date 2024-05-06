International General Insurance (IGIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 25.06%.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

