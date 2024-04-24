Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $304,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $901.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $957.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

