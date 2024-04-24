WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

