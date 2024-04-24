Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) PT at $87.98

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,371,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

