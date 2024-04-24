GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives $152.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.38.

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $147.82 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.48.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

