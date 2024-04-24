NorthWestern Energy Group (NWE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.42-3.62 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

