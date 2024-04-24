Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.07, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $100.29.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 over the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

