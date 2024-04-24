Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) vs. Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) Financial Comparison

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust -1.45% -0.24% -0.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 4.60 $2.92 million ($0.04) -385.50

Analyst Recommendations

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Office Properties Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $18.35, indicating a potential upside of 19.00%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

