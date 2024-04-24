Federated Hermes (FHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock worth $4,092,831. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

