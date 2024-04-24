SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKYW opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

