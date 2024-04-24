Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

