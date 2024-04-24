Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Shares of ALK opened at $45.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after purchasing an additional 660,455 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 612,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 558,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,828,000 after buying an additional 537,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

