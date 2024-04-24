Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARIFree Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Oliver Dachsel bought 25,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,940.32. In other news, Director Serafino Iacono sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$275,982.30. Also, Senior Officer Oliver Dachsel purchased 25,799 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,940.32.

