Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.56.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
TSE:OR opened at C$21.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.40. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$157,912.40. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$157,912.40. Also, Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -92.31%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- About the Markup Calculator
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.