ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,027.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,876 shares of company stock worth $613,168,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ META traded up $10.28 on Friday, hitting $451.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,489,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

