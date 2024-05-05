Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

