Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 60,098 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,098 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,712,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,227,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.