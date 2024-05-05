AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 1,402 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 782,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.24.

AMD stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

