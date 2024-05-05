Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.91. 910,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

