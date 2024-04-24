FPX Nickel Corp. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for FPX Nickel in a research note issued on Friday, April 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

FPX Nickel stock opened at C$0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 26.64 and a quick ratio of 8.25. FPX Nickel has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

