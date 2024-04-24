Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $463.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $297.33 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.30 and its 200 day moving average is $415.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

