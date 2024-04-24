MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $96.46 Average PT from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

MTZ opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

