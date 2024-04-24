Head to Head Analysis: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hanover Bancorp and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 German American Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hanover Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. German American Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and German American Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $62.58 million 1.95 $15.16 million $1.96 8.62 German American Bancorp $316.92 million 3.10 $85.89 million $2.92 11.38

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 10.82% 7.69% 0.65% German American Bancorp 27.10% 14.26% 1.42%

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Hanover Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. It also offers checking, saving, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; wire transfer; credit cards; home equity, mortgages, and small business; treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, digital wallet, mobile check deposit, credit score and report, money management, and estatements, as well as wealth advisory. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

