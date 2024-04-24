Raymond James Comments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($1.36). The company had revenue of C$6.77 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.