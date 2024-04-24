Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Shares of LW opened at $83.73 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

