CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,085,000 after buying an additional 37,438,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $384,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $162,201,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,988.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,091,000 after buying an additional 9,891,840 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

