Sidoti Csr Comments on Expro Group Holdings’ Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Expro Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

XPRO opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.91. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,646 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

