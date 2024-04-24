Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Enerplus stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.99. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 356.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

