Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Zacks Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Haemonetics in a report issued on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $85.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

