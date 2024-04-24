Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.08.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In related news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

